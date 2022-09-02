Happy Birthday Salma Hayek: Eternals to Grown Ups, Movies of the Actress You Must Watch

Actress Salma Hayek became the first-ever Mexican female to be nominated for the Academy Award for her portrayal of the surrealist Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. She became a household name for her recurring roles as Sofia Reyes in the show Ugly Betty and a slew of hit movies including Desperado, Dogma, Eternals, and many more. In her career span of over three decades, Salma Hayek has become one of the bankable actors in Hollywood. Now, as Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday, here’s taking a quick look at some of her films that should be on your watchlist.

Eternals

Salma Hayek was a part of the Marvel movie, Eternals, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a group of immortal beings namely Eternals who possess superpowers but have remained hidden for thousands of years. However, an impending battle with the evil Deviants makes them join forces and reunite. Salma Hayek played the role of Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals who possess the power to heal. Grown Ups

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Grown Ups is a comedy flick featuring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Rob Schnieder, David Spade, and Salma Hayek in the lead roles. The movie focuses on the life of five best friends who win their junior high school basketball championship. The group reunites after three decades upon receiving the devastating news of the death of their basketball coach. Salma Hayek played the role of Roxanne Chase-Feder, a fashion designer by profession who is also the wife of the main protagonist Lenny. Wild Wild West

The movie revolves around the life of agent Jim West and US Marshal Artemus Gordon who are ordered by the President to fight against a psycho doctor’s enormous steam-powered tarantula. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the movie starred Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, and Salma Hayek in pivotal roles. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Helmed by Patrick Hughes, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is a 2017 action-comedy flick starring Ryan Reynolds, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, and Samuel Jackson in the lead roles. The plot of the movie focuses on the life of a bodyguard, forced to protect a convicted hitman as the latter makes his way to testify against a sadistic Eastern European dictator. A sequel to the movie, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was released in June 2021. House of Gucci

The biographical crime drama helmed by Ridley Scott is adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The movie traces the life of Patrizia Reggiani, a convicted Italian criminal who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The movie stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Jack Huston in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here