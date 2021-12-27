Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 Times He Schooled Bigg Boss 15 Contestants

>Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Bollywood actor and producer Salman Khan who is currently hosting the 15th season of reality show Bigg Boss, turns 56 on Monday, December 27. The actor’s long association with the reality show means that he often acts as a guide and advisor to the contestants. Salman also does not hold back when it comes to reprimanding the contestants when they misbehave inside the house. Let us take a look at five times Salman lashed out at contestants of Bigg Boss season 15.

Ritesh Singh

Most recently, Salman Khan was seen lashing out at actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant’s husband on the show. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode which aired on December 18-19, Salman criticised Ritesh for disrespecting Rakhi. Referring to Ritesh’s demeaning behaviour towards Rakhi, Salman asked him, “Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai (What’s the point of your education if you don’t know how to treat your wife?"

Rakhi told Salman that she does not go against Ritesh for fear that he might leave her again. Salman asked her to let him go if this is how he’s going to be treating her. The actor also warned Ritesh to not treat Rakhi like this again, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXnlPoeDvK3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Afsana Khan

Earlier in October, Salman had slammed Afsana Khan for her violent behaviour inside the house. Salman’s comments came after Afsana called fellow housemate Shamita Shetty a “ghatiya aurat (bad woman)." Snubbing Afsana’s language and violent demeanour inside the house, Salman told Afsana, “Aap decide karengi ki ghatiya kaun hai? (Now you will decide who is bad?)"

In her defense, Afsana said that she said it out of anger, however, her excuse did not sit well with the actor. Salman said, “Aapki zubaan toh chalti hi hai, uske saath aapke haath bhi chalte hain (You have been using abusive language and now you have started getting physically violent as well)."

Pratik Sehajpal

In the Weekend ka Vaar episode from October, Salman had pulled up Pratik Sehajpal for being embroiled in violent fights with fellow contestants. During a task, Pratik tried to open a latch of a bathroom while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside, which infuriated many housemates.

Blasting Pratik for his behaviour, Salman told him, “Pratik, you are looking like a fool. If someone says even if my mother or sister were in the washroom and I would have still done it for the game, so game is above mother and sister? Had Vidhi wanted, she would have thrashed you."

>Karan Kundrra

Earlier this month, Karan kicked Pratik at an inappropriate place when the two indulged in a heated argument. Following this incident, Salman was seen slamming Karan on the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Salman reprimanded Karan as he said, “Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan ghaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain (Karan, time and again you lose your mind and when you do not have words to handle the argument you start getting physical)." The Bollywood star even challenged Karan that he’s ready to come inside, and see if Karan will pick him up and throw him down as well.

Shamita Shetty

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode earlier this month when Raveena Tandon also made a guest appearance on the show, Salman criticised Shamita for her behaviour towards Abhijit Bichukale. It started when Rashami Desai named Abhijit as the ‘Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar’ for calling Shamita Shetty his “paer ki jooti". As Shamita reacted to this, a heated argument was initiated by Abhijit.

Seeing the situation getting out of hand, Salman lost his cool and reprimanded Shamita for name-calling Abhijit on the show and reacting badly. “Kisi ke Bulane se aap ho jati ho kya (will you become that person if somebody calls you like that?)" asked an angry Salman, lambasting Shamita for her comments made on Abhijit where she said why is he (Abhijit) even here.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXDqPB_D1Ze/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bigg Boss 15 is in the final weeks, and a high-octane finale will soon take place.

