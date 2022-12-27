Salman Khan Birthday: Moments from Bigg Boss That Proved There's No Better Host Like Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Bigg Boss, the reality show has constantly grown in popularity, ever since Salman Khan took over as a host. With each new season, Salman Khan took the show to new heights and truly owned the stage in a way that no one else could have. Be it the audience or the contestants, Salman has garnered love from all across. From bonding with the candidates to grieving, consoling, and teaching them a lesson, Salman is a force to be reckoned with.

Salman’s involvement in Bigg Boss this year was more than just as a host. Aside from hosting the show, he spiced up the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. This year, he took a personal interest in resolving inmates’ issues and also admonished them about their unacceptable gestures over the week. The show brought some unforgettable moments that will always be engraved in the hearts of the audience. On the occasion of Salman’s 57th birthday, here are 5 special moments from Bigg Boss 16:

Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik

Salman, who is well-versed in every need and want of the contestants, truly surprised Bigg Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik when he brought a gift to him in the house that opened up to reveal a set of 2 kg dumbbells. Abdu’s wide smile spoke all about his tremendous excitement after receiving the present from the host on a special episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill dance to Dil Diyan Gallan

Bigg Boss 16’s weekend special Shanivaar Ka Vaar with Shehnaaz Gill was a memorable one. Fans saw Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan dancing together to the tunes of Dil Diyan Gallan from the actor’s film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif.

Ankit-Priyanka and Shiv-Nimrit pay tribute to Salman Khan

Bigg Boss competitors paid tribute to Salman Khan who turned a year older. Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan gave stunning performances to the actor on his pre-birthday celebrations. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also performed a romantic duet to a Salman track. This celebration was immensely enjoyed by the actor.

Salman Khan and Kajol together recreated the epic scene

Salman Khan had a memorable time with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol when she visited the set of Bigg Boss. The actors re-created a scene from their film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and even enjoyed some games.

Which one is your favourite?

