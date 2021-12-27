Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From Tiger 3 to Kick 2, Five Upcoming Movies of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan

>Happy Birthday Salman Khan: For his fans, Salman Khan is more than an actor or a superstar – he is an emotion. An emotion that they love experiencing on the big screen. However, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the customary big Eid release could not happen in 2020. While Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai did release on Eid this year on OTT, it failed to create the expected magic.

Last month, Salman was seen in a key role in Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth but fans are now awaiting his solo release. If all goes well, the wait of the fans could come to an end with multiple releases in 2022. As Salman enters a new year of his life with his birthday today, December 27, let’s look at some of his upcoming projects.

Tiger 3

The first in this list is director Alli Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3. Part of Yashraj Films’ Tiger franchise, the film features Salman opposite Katrina Kaif. The film’s shooting is already in process and the crew had completed a schedule in Turkey earlier this year. While Tiger 3 is yet to get an official release date, Salman’s diehard fans are eagerly waiting to watch their ‘Tiger’ back on the big screen.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the film is likely to go on floors at the start of 2022. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will feature Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

Kick 2

Salman will return to his ‘Devil’ avatar in the second instalment of his 2014 release Kick. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project, and Kick 2 is now expected to release in 2022. The film expects Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez to reprise their roles from the original directed by Sajid Nadiadwala

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

During a promotional event of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Salman announced a sequel to his superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is likely to be written by Rajamouli’s father and veteran Telugu scriptwriter, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is still in the concept stage and a detailed announcement is still awaited.

Pathan and Lal Singh Chaddha

Salman will also be seen sharing screen space with other members of Bollywood’s Khan trio in 2022. The actor will reportedly be making a guest appearance in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

