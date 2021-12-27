Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Watch Actor's Top 5 Romantic Songs of All Times

>Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Salman Khan, the Bollywood icon, has consistently grown his fan following over the last 30 years. Apart from his screen presence, Salman is well-known for a variety of other reasons, including his fitness regimen, and philanthropic activities. He has given Bollywood some of its biggest blockbusters, and the music of films also play an important role in his success. With each of his films, Salman Khan knows how to touch your soul with some wonderful musical delights.

We have compiled a list of the top five all-time romantic songs from his amazing career. Enjoy!

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein — Hum dil De Chuke Sanam

Although every song in this film is a musical pleasure, the enticingly romantic tune Chand Chhupa Badal Mein takes the cake. When the film was released, it became a tremendous success, as did its music and songs. And we have no doubt that this specific song has become a personal favourite of his millions of followers over the years. The song was crooned by the legendary musical pair of the day – Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Bahon Ke Darmiyan — Khamoshi

Bahon Ke Darmiyan from Khamoshi: The Musical is unquestionably one of the most romantic melodies of all time. Salman’s cocoa boy image, along with Manisha Koirala’s innocence, elevated the song’s atmosphere and vibe to new heights. Jatin Lalit created the film’s soundtrack, while Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the lyrics.

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali- Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

When discussing Salman Khan’s all-time romantic successes, one cannot fail to include this absolutely beautiful number from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, which still gives us a considerable amount of thrill and relationship goals to this day, was sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya — Love

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is one song that showed Salman Khan and Revathi head over heels in love. This song was the anthem of daring and young people in love. SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra sang the track, while Anand-Milind composed the music. Despite the fact that the film did not go well, this song is still hummed by music lovers.

Dil Diyan Gallan — Tiger Zinda hai

Dil Diyan Gallan by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is Salman Khan’s new age romantic number. The song featured Salman and Katrina Kaif romancing in a lovely hill location amid the snow. The song is an absolute treat to the ears. Irshad Kamil’s pen has flowed nothing but magic. There have been many covers of the song but nothing could beat the original.

Here’s wishing Salman Khan a very happy birthday, and hope to see more such romantic numbers from his future films.

