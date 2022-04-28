Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Actress’ Recent and Upcoming Projects

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU: Today is renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday. Born on April 28, 1987, the actress captivated everyone in her debut in the Telugu flick Ye Maaya Chesave opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The film was critically and commercially successful, and she won the Filmfare Award South for Best Debut Actress.

Ever since, she has appeared in many roles and always proved herself worthy of the love her fans have for her.

Eega, Dookudu, Kaathi and Theri are some of her popular films. She recently shined in a guest appearance in the Telugu blockbuster hit Pushpa. She featured as the main dancer in the song Oo Antava and won hearts with her energetic performance opposite Allu Arjun in the song.

Before this, she was seen in her remarkable role in the film Jaanu which was a romantic flick. Since 2018, she has outperformed herself and her co-stars in a lot of projects but two of her most iconic roles recently were these:

1. The Family Man (Season 2), 2021

Samantha recently won hearts of everyone in North India when she played the antagonist in the popular hindi web series The Family Man season 2. With her performance, Samantha has proven that her versatility as an actor knows no bounds. From being the beautiful saree clad actress to a militant trying to pull off an espionage against the whole nation, Samantha hasn’t disappointed whenever she’s on screen.

2. Jaanu, 2020

This Telugu romantic drama flick featured Samantha in a heart touching story where two high-school kids who were in love are untied once again in a school reunion and rediscover all the emotions they felt for each other back in school. Samantha is seen as a caring, soft-spoken traditional Telugu woman and fans showered their love for the movie all the same as other times Samantha shined on the big screen.

Samantha will next be seen in the following projects:

1. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Samantha would be seen in this romantic drama opposite Vijay Sethupathi which is releasing on her birthday – April 28. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, this movie features a love triangle between the characters of Vijay, Samantha and Nayanthara.

2. Yashoda

Samantha will be seen in the Telugu flick Yashoda in the leading role, releasing on August 12, 2022. This movie is directed by Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar.

3. Shaakuntalam

Another movie, the release date for which is still unknown titled Shaakuntalam will see Samantha in the lead role. The movie would be a mythological romantic flick and will feature Samantha playing Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwamitra and nymph Menaka. According to IMDb, the post-production for the movie is expected to start in 2022.

