Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: The Actor's Latest and Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY DUTT: Ruling our hearts since the release of his debut film Rocky in 1981, Sanjay Dutt has not left any genre untouched in his 4 decades career in the film industry. Despite achieving the milestones in versatility, the actor is well acclaimed as the prominent action hero of the 80s and 90s.

While during the 90s Sajay Dutt kept us all intrigued with his characters in actioners like Khalnayak, Vaastav: The Reality, and Dus among others, in early 2000 he evolved as a stunning comic actor. And he went on to make us all laugh out loud with his performances in Jodi No. 1, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah: By Hook or by Crook among others. Today the actor turned a year wiser, therefore let’s take a detailed look at his latest and upcoming films.

Toolsidas Junior

Essaying the role of former Indian no. 1 snooker player, Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Mohammed Salaam, who teaches a 10-year-old kid the game. Even without having many dialogues in the film, Sanjay Dutt has left an impact on the audience’s mind. He was immensely praised for his expressions and acting prowess.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Playing the principal antagonist in Prashanth Neel’s much talked about film of the year, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 featured the star as Adheera. Considered his comeback of sorts with the blockbuster film, the actor delivered a towering performance in this menacing role. The movie is counted among the highest grossed movies in the world after it bagged approximately Rs. 1198 crores.

Shamshera

Despite one of the most expensive films of the year staring at a huge loss, Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shudh Singh is truly impeccable. Playing the ruthless authoritarian antagonist in Karan Malhotra’s directorial, Sanjay Dutt’s power-packed performance is more impactful than Ranbir’s double role. And honestly, his fine acting and versatility will make you hate his character to the core.

The Good Maharaja

In Vikash Verma’s historical period drama, Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the story of Maharaja of Jamnagar. Expected to hit the theatres around December this year, the movie marks Sanjay Dutt’s collaboration with Gulshan Grover and Sharad Kapoor. Written by Hitesh Desai, The Good Maharaja features Nitu Chandra in the lead role.

Ghudchadhi

Bringing back 90s super hit on-screen Jodi, Ghudchadi will once again collaborate Sanjay Dutt with Raveena Tandon. Binoy Gandhi’s directorial also features Aruna Irani and Parth Samthan.

