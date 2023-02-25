HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANYA MALHOTRA: Top 5 movies of the Dangal actress

Debuting in 2016 with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra impressed the critics and audience with her acting skills. From there on the actress went on to etch her place in millions of hearts with every role she picked. Whether entertaining the audiences with the drama comedy Badhaai Ho or keeping them on the edge of their seats with the romantic thriller Love Hostel, Sanya made sure to give a whirl to a varied genre. As Sanya turns 31, let’s take a look at her films that are a must-watch.

On her birthday, let’s have a look at some of the top movies in which Sanya Malhotra has acted:

Dangal (2016)

This movie is a biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. The character of Mahavir Singh Phogat was played by Aamir Khan, while Sanya Malhotra played the role of Babita Kumari, and Fatima Sana Shaikh played the character of Geeta Phogat. Geeta Phogat was the first female wrestler of India to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Geeta won the gold medal (55 kg) and Babita Kumari won the silver (51 kg). The movie is surely worth your time. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Another superhit movie done by Sanya Malhotra is Badhaai Ho. Along with entertainment, this comedy movie also delivers a powerful message. In the movie, a 25-year-old man named Nakul Kaushik, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, plans to marry his lover Renne Sharma, played by Sanya Malhotra. Nakul begins to avoid his parents, friends, and society when he finds out that his mother is pregnant at the age when Nakul is about to marry. Ludo (2020)

Sanya Malhotra also played supporting role in the megahit movie Ludo. The movie involves four stories that become entangled in a series of events, leading to an engaging climax in which all sides are present. The movie stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pataakha (2018)

This drama film stars Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan. The plot is based on the short story “Do Behnein" by Charan Singh Pathik. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Genda Kumari ‘Chhutki’ and Radhika Madan plays the role of Champa Kumari ‘Badki’. In this movie, two feuding sisters realise the true nature of their relationship only after marriage separates them. Pagglait (2021)

This comedy-drama movie revolves around a young woman named Sandhya Giri (played by Sanya Malhotra) whose husband dies soon after their marriage. However, Sandhya seems much less affected by that. She discovers a startling discovery about her late husband.

