Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra: Top 5 Movies of the Love Hostel Actress

Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her birthday today. Born and brought up in Delhi, Sanya made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016 and won the hearts of people with her performance. With time, she has proven herself to be an amazing actress. She is a great dancer as well; She usually shares her dancing video on her social media account. Post 2016,Sanya has been a part of many amazing movies. Her movie Love Hostel, with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, released recently. On her birthday, we will take a look at some of her top films:

Dangal (2016)

Sanya’s debut movie Dangal put her on the map. She played the role of wrestler Babita Kumari in the film. She is known to be one of the Dangal girls since then. Her performance in the movie was brilliant. She worked really hard to play the role of the Commonwealth Games gold medallist. She featured alongside Amir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana. The movie rates 8.4 on IMDb and it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Badhaai ho (2018)

This comedy-drama became a great hit on the silver screen. Set against the sensitive topic of pregnancy in old age, the movie rates 8 on IMDb. The role that Sanya played was much appreciated by the fans. She was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma.

Pataakha (2018)

Pataakha was a women-centric movie, and Sanya and her co-star Radhika Madan did a splendid job in it. They played the role of sisters who aren’t on good terms with each other. The movie rates 7.2 on IMDb and it is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Photographer (2019)

Photographer is a romance drama that is full of suspense. Sanya played the role of Miloni Shah. It was a different role for her as she has always played a cheerful character till then, but in this film, she showcased her versatile acting skills. The movie has a 6.9 rating on IMDb and is directed by Ritesh Batra.

Ludo (2020)

This comedy-drama with an ensemble cast had 4 different subplots. Sanya played the role of a woman in search of her prince charming. She is paired opposite Aditiya Roy Kapur. The cast of the movie has many famous stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Basu, and more. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.6 and it is directed by Anurag Basu.

