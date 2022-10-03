Happy Birthday Sathyaraj: Periyar to Thambi, Top Movies of Baahubali’s Kattappa

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SATHYARAJ: Actor Sathyaraj became a household name after essaying the role of Karikala Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali series. He played the role of the general, mentor and combat teacher of the royals of Mahishmati. On Monday, October 3, actor Sathyarja turned a year older. In his career span of over three decades, the South movie star has played several unconventional roles on the big screens, be it that of a combat teacher or a social reformer. To mark his birthday, here we have curated a list of his notable film that you must add to your movie list.

Thambi

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the action thriller film Thambi stars Karthi, Jyothika, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. The plot of the movie follows the life of a young man named Saravanan who returns home after 15 years. Saravanan’s identity is questioned by his sister amidst this they uncover a well-planned conspiracy. Actor Sathyaraj, who played the role of Gnanmoorthy in the film, was nominated by the South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Supporting Actor. Periyar

Released in 2007, Periyar is a biographical film based on the life of the social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. Playing the titular role, actor Sathyaraj earned the Pariyar Award by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Sathyaraj, the movie also features Chandrasekhar, Jyothirmayi, and Vijay Adhiraj in pivotal roles. Vedham Pudhithu

Helmed by Bharathiraja, Vedham Pudhithu is a Tamil drama loosely based on K Kannan’s play Saadhigal Illaiyadi Papa. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of an orthodox family who does not believe in inter-caste marriage. Destiny takes a turn for worse when the daughter of the family falls in love with a man from a different caste. Actor Sathyaraj won the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor (Tamil). Walter Vetrivel

Starring Sathyaraj, Sukanya, and Ranjitha in the lead roles, Water Vetrivel is an action flick helmed by P Vasu. Released in 1993, the movie revolves around the life of an honest police officer who turned against his own brother to punish him for his crimes. Raja Rani

Raja Rani marks the directorial debut of Atlee featuring Arya, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. Release in 2013, the plot of the film was inspired by the 1986 Tamil film Mouna Ragam and the 2007 Kannada film Milana.

