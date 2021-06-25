Happy Birthday Satish Shah: Best Performances of the Actor

Satish Shah is a talented actor who has worked in several Bollywood flicks and television shows. Known for comic roles, the actor gave several great performances in movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and more. Apart from films, the actor is widely recognised for his stellar performances in sitcoms such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. As he turns 69 today, here are the best performances given by the actor.

1. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi – 1984A 1984 sitcom aired on DD National, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi revolved around the amusing happenings in the life of a married couple played by actor Shafi Inamdar and Swaroop Sampat. Widely recognised for this show, Satish played a different character in each episode –significant to the plot. He played 55 different characters in 55 episodes. Satish was also anointed as the ‘King of Comedy’ during the period of 1984-86 for playing multitudes of characters in the show.

2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai - 2006The cult classic sitcom featuring Satish, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar was much loved by the audience for its sheer comic timing and sarcasm. Satish played the popular character of Indravadan, an ex-director of a multinational company, who constantly picks on Maya and Rosesh, and always siding with Monisha in case of a tiff between her and his wife.

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro – 1983This 1983 Indian Hindi-language satirical black comedy film directed by Kundan Shah is a dark satire on the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media and business, and stars. Satish played the role of a corrupt of Municipal Commissioner D'Mello.

4. Filmy Chakkar - 1995In this popular 90s sitcom, Satish played the role of Prashant, an ideal son who meddles between his love for films and his mother’s hatred towards them. Satish starred opposite Ratna Pathak Shah and featured in 50 episodes.

5. Main Hoon Na - 2004The actor played the role of Professor Rasai, the Physics teacher who spits while speaking, and is very short-temperedin this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick. The actor was appreciated for essaying the character immaculately.

