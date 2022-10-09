Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Sayani Gupta: Latest Movies and Web Series of the Four More Shots Please Actress to Binge-Watch

Happy Birthday Sayani Gupta: Latest Movies and Web Series of the Four More Shots Please Actress to Binge-Watch

Sayani Gupta is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India. (Image: Instagram)
Happy Birthday Sayani Gupta: The actress is known for her choices in cinema and also a sense of versatility that she essays with each role

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAYANI GUPTA: Sayani Gupta is an actress who has proved her mettle in the web-series Four More Shots Please! and films like Article 15 and Margarita With A Straw. She is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India. Sayani garnered praise for her portrayal of a blind Pakistani-Bangladeshi lesbian activist in Margarita With A Straw, opposite Kalki Koechlin. The actress is known for her choices in cinema and also a sense of versatility that she essays with each role.

Her filmography also includes some critically acclaimed short films like Leeches, Call Waiting, The Proposal, among others. Sayani Gupta is also a talented singer, and lent her voice for Article 15’s Kahab Toh, and also the background vocals for most of Four More Shots Please soundtrack.

Here are some of her films and web series that you must watch:

RELATED NEWS

  1. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga
    The film was written and directed by Srijit Mukherji and released theatrically in 2022. It starred Pankaj Tripathi and Sayani Gupta in lead roles, with the setting being a village in Uttar Pradesh.
  2. Pagglait
    The 2021 black comedy starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, with Sayani Gupta as one of the critical secondary characters. The women-centric film was received well by the audience.
  3. Axone
    The comedy-drama film starring Sayani Gupta in the lead role, had premiered at the London Film Festival. It remains critically acclaimed for its story and the actor’s performance.
  4. Article 15
    This crime-drama film focused on the sensitive topic of caste-based oppression, where Sayani Gupta portrayed the character named Gaura, who was the sister of one of the victims.
  5. Inside Edge
    Inside Edge is a sports-drama web series that starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha and Sayani Gupta among others. It was nominated as the Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.
  6. Kaushiki
    This is a thriller drama series starring Sayani Gupta in the lead role. The series was directed by Suparn Varma.

  7. Four More Shots Please!
    The comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Manvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari in the primary roles. The show is about female friendships and a modern take on them.

