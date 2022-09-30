Happy Birthday Shaan: Chand Sifarish to Jab Se Tere Naina, Songs That Dominated Bollywood

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAAN: One of the iconic singers of the ‘90s, Shaan Mukerji ruled Bollywood with his pop music and gained fame for his popular song ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ from his album Tanha Dil. It was his melodious voice and his journey of three decades that shaped the music of Bollywood and he soon became one of the most sought-after music icons.

He won the hearts of the fans for his songs in many popular movies like Asoka, Don, Om Shanti Om, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Fanaa among many others. With his songs like Wo Pehli Baar, Tune Mujhe Pechana Nai, and Woh Ladki Hain Kaha, Shaan redefined love and romance.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some famous songs sung by Shaan that you should definitely add to your playlist -

Chand Sifarish from Fanaa

Chand Sifarish is from the movie, Fanaa and is sung by Kailash Kher and Shaan. The song was penned by Prasoon Joshi. The romantic track won Shaan many awards for Best Playback Singer. The song features Aamir Khan and Kajol. Hey Shona from Ta Ra Rum Pum

In the 2007 released movie, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Shaan along with Sunidhi Chauhan lent his voice to the song Hey Shona which featured Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar. Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen Par

This fun and upbeat song is from the movie Taare Zameen Par released in 2007 and the song featured Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Shaan and Aamir Khan. Jab Se Tere Naina from Saawariya

This romantic track from the debut movie of Ranbir Kapoor, Saawariya, was sung by Shaan. The singer won Filmfare, Zee Cinema, and IIFA awards for it. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai

A popular youth song, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe is from the movie Dil Chahta Hai which is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and K.K. The song features Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. Shaan was nominated for the Best Male Playback at the Filmfare Awards in 2007.

