Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Inspirational Quotes by SRK That Will Make Your Day

Growing up in the era of Shah Rukh Khan has its own perks and growing up as a romantic is one of them. SRK as Raj, Rahul, Aman made many love each and everything around from a ‘gamla’ to the country. His effortless, dimpled smile made the hearts of millions melt but it was the gleam in his eyes that gave strength to every dreamer like me. Indeed, growing up as an SRK fan has its own aura.

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan has done films like ‘Darr’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Swadesh’ and ‘Chak De! India’, proving his acting skills but his fans never considered him to be the best actor. However, he is indeed the best man who taught every dreamer about love and life unknowingly.

There are millions other dreamers who have found inspiration through his words and actions, more than his movies. People who wait for him to tell his life story only to give wings to their own aspirations

The thing that sets him apart from the rest of the Bollywood fraternity is his ambition and his willingness to accept that. He worked hard to achieve a position and thus, never shied away from embracing it. He was one dreamer who fulfilled everything he ever wanted becoming the ‘hero’ for all the fellow dreamers.

As the ‘Superstar’ turns a year older, we bring to you some of the most famous and inspirational quotes by him. Motivate yourself:

