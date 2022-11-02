Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: List Of Controversies The Actor Was Embroiled In

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today. For fans, he is one of those actors who can make the audience experience many emotions in a single film with his acting prowess. However, with the stardom that came along with the success of his films, Shah Rukh Khan also got embroiled in a few controversies in his career. The actor has courted controversies owing to many reasons, including his clash with fellow actors or allegedly misbehaving at a public event.

Let’s take a look at some of those controversies here:

1- Banned From Entering Wankhede Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, was banned in 2012 by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for five years from entering the Wankhede Stadium for allegedly misbehaving with its officials during an IPL match. The officials at MCA had also lodged a complaint against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard of the association after the match between KKR and Mumbai Indians. According to MCA secretary Nitin Dalal, “He misbehaved and abused the MCA security personnel as well as MCA officials, including our president Vilasrao Deshmukh, after the IPL match."

2- Shah Rukh Khan-Shirish Kunder Fued

Shah Rukh had also allegedly punched and slapped Farah Khan’s husband and director Shirish Kunder at a party organised by Sanjay Dutt to celebrate the success of his 2012 film Agneepath. However, a truce happened between the two after Shirish, Farah, her brother and filmmaker Sajid Khan and their common friend Sajid Nadiadwala went to SRK’s home Mannat within a few days.

3- Stopped at airport

In August 2009, Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at Newark Airport in New Jersey for 2 hours. The reason behind this was his last name. SRK was visiting the country to attend a South Asian event where he was the guest of honour. SRK was also detained again in April 2012 at a New York airport when he had arrived in a private plane from India with Nita Ambani to address students at Yale University. He also addressed the issue during his speech at the university.

