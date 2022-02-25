Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Actor's Memorable Moments with Pankaj Kapur, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khattar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHID KAPOOR: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most refined actors of Bollywood who imbibes the roles he plays so well that it gets hard to imagine any other face on that particular character. Not only in reel life but in real life too, Shahid has aced the roles life threw at him, be it that of a son, brother, a loving husband, or a father.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Siblings with actor Ishaan Khattar, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid and Mira are parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Shahid has always cherished the space that he shares with his father when in public. Their relationship had flourished with every year passing despite his parents splitting up when Shahid was just three years old and lived with her mother.

Advertisement

Pankaj’s involvement in the upbringing of Shahid, despite the split, has somewhere contributed to why Shahid is a doting father to his two kids, Misha and Zain. Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in 2016.

The family of four got completed in 2018 when the couple welcomed their second child, Zain. Shahid frequently shares pictures with his kids. However, it was not when Misha and Zain were born that Shahid developed his fatherly instincts.

Shahid’s younger sibling Ishaan made him a protector and career way before Shahid had his kids. And it generally happens between brothers. The older one is like a father figure to the young. “Baby boy, I always got your back," wrote Shahid in this picture he shared with his brother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.