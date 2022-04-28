Happy Birthday Sharman Joshi: Top Performances of the 3 Idiots Actor

Sharman Joshi, the very talented actor, has been one of the most familiar names in Bollywood. Much loved for his comic timing, Sharman has also proved to be highly competent in essaying a variety of roles, as evident from his eclectic body of work including Hate Story 3, Hello, Style, Dhol, Sorry Bhai, The Least of These and Allah Me Bandey.

Coming from a theatre background, the actor has a sharp, unique sense of acting style. His ability to get into the skin of any character gives him an edge over others. He made his debut with the National Award-winning movie Godmother in 1999. Dhiraj Kumar’s Kaashi in Search of Ganga and Arjun Mukherjee’s 3 Storeys saw Sharman play prominent lead roles.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s look at 5 best performances of the actor:

Rang De Basanti

One of the path breaking films of its time, this Rakesh Omprakash Mehra film was chosen as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards. The film about a foreigner trying to make a documentary on India’s freedom fighters had Sharman play the role of Shivram Rajguru.

3 Idiots

This Rajkumar Hirani film on friendship, love and life’s lessons were a super successful one. Sharman’s portrayal of Raju Rastogi’s character earned him IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Life in a Metro

Directed by Anurag Basu, this musical drama film was critically acclaimed. It had an ensemble cast. Producers Guild Film Awards nominated Sharman under the Best Actor category for his role as an employee, Rahul, in this film. He is a common man from Bhilai who comes to Mumbai to realize his dreams. However, love makes him quit his job.

Golmaal

Talking about Sharman’s best performances and not mentioning Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal would be totally inappropriate. His comic timing was highly appreciated, and the audience loved the actor as Laxman. This multi-starrer and immensely popular comedy film fetched him a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

Ferrari ki Sawaari

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this sports drama film had Sharman essay the role of a Parsi man Rustam remarkably well. His sensitive, restrained portrayal of a father trying to do the best for his son was very endearing.

