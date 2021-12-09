Happy Birthday Shatrughan Sinha: Iconic Dialogues of the Legendary Actor That Will Make Your Day!

>Happy Birthday Shatrughan Sinha: Former Lok Sabha member and unconventional actor Shatrughan Sinha got his first acting opportunity in Dev Anand’s film Prem Pujari. He was popular for his supporting roles in several films but gained success as a lead hero in the 1976 film Kalicharan. Since then he has come a long way. His notable work includes Mere Apne, Kaala Patthar, Naseeb, Dostana, Khudgarz, Vishwanath, and many more. Known for his trademark line Khamosh, and the peculiar way he says it, the actor has given us some really explosive dialogues in his career spanning over three decades.

>On the occasion of his birthday today, here are a few of his dialogues from his films, that made the audience whistle in theatres:

Kaala Patthar

Mangal ka khoon koi lemon soda nahi jisse Vijay jaise aunge paunge apni pyaas bujhaate phire.

>Dil Tera Diwana

Ab tak meri zubaan tujhse sawaal pooch rahi thi… lekin ab jawaab degi teri zubaan aur sawaal karega hamara inteqam.

>Asli Naqli

Aaj kal joh jitni zyada namak khata hai… utni hi zyada namak haraami karta hai.

>Jeene Nahi Doonga

Main teri itni botiyan karoonga… ki aaj gaon ka koi bhi kutta bhookha nahi soyega.

>Betaaj Badshah

Ya toh tum neeche aa jao yah phir hum upar aate hai… ya thoda neeche tum aao aur thoda upar hum aaye.

>Rakht Charitra

Haathi agar chinti ke upar pair rakh de toh chinti marta nahi, use masalna padhta hai.

>Vishwanath

Jale to aag kehte hai, bujhe to raakh kehte hai, jis raakh se barood bane usey vishawanath kehte hai.

>Jaani Dushman

Joh mard hote hai who apni chaati pe vaar toh she sakte hai, lekin doosron ki peeth par chupke vaar nahi kar sakte hai.

>Betaaj Badshah

Hum woh pandit hain, joh shaadi bhi karte hain, aur shraadh bhi.

>Aan- Men at work

Aaj ke bad dubara koi aaisi harkat kin na, toh yeh haath kahne le layak toh kya, dhone ke layak bhi nahi rahega.

>Kalicharan

Aaj ke zamaane mein toh baimaani hi ek aaisa dhanda reh gaya hai … joh poori imaandari ke saath kiya jaata hai.

>Kranti

Apni laashon se hum tarikh ko aabad rakhe … woh ladai ho ki angrez ji.

