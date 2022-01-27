Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss Fame Actress Latest Music Videos

Actress, singer and reality show star Shehnaaz Gill turns 29 this year. She began her career as a model in a music video in 2015 and has since appeared in almost dozens of music videos. Gill has also appeared in four movies, two reality shows and composed and performed several songs. Below, we take a look at five of her latest music videos.

Boring Day

Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with music composer Yashraj Mukhate this month, for a short, fun track based on the actress’s own comments made during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The song uses her comments on repeat to achieve the rhyming and comical effect. Gill also appears in the music video and sings the song with Mukhate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiiqUL0Adfc

Tu Yaheen Hai

Shehnaaz was very close to actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September last year. She had participated in Bigg Boss season 13 with him, where Sidharth emerged as the winner. Gill paid a tribute to the late actor through this beautiful and heartrending song. She performed the song herself, from lyrics and music composed by Raj Ranjodh.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhaG5GcCvA8

Habit –A Sidnaaz song

A month after Sidharth Shukla’s passing, Shehnaaz Gill was featured in this song where she reminisces about the late actor. Composed by singer-songwriter Arko, Habit was performed by singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arko himself. The music video also features Sidharth Shukla. Footage for the song was shot with the two actors prior to Shukla’s passing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiWzoZlQxKo

Fly

The music video for Fly, sung by Badshah and Uchana, featuring Shehnaaz Gill, has already raked in over 50 million views on Youtube. The catchy rap song was written by Badhshah, with music by D Soldierz. The snowy terrains in this video, shot in Kashmir, add to the appeal of this track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yz95mLpz5Bs

Maula Mere Maula

On January 22, Shehnaaz shared this music video on her Instagram page, featuring her dancing playfully to the song by Roop Kumar Rathod. The track is from the 2007 film Anwar, directed by Manish Jha. The original song was composed by Mithoon and Pankaj Awasthi with lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZB6fvvho8y/

What is your favourite song featuring Shehnaaz Gill?

