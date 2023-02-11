HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHERLYN CHOPRA: From being a model, actress, and reality show star to sitting on a producer’s chair, Sherlyn Chopra has many feathers in her hat. Debuting in 2002 with a Tamil film Vendi Mabbulu, Sherlyn entered Bollywood in 2005 by appearing in Chander Mishra’s directorial Time Pass. The actress, who has remained synonymous with being bold, has never let the limelight go dim.

While Sherlyn has always remained in the headlines, she caught the eyeballs in 2009 with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 3, she stoked controversy with her bold demands and heated arguments.

However, it was the year 2012, when Sherlyn grabbed the nation’s attention after she became the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine. Since her debut in the Indian film industry, the actress has never shied away from giving her opinion on any issue.

Born in 1984 in Hyderabad, Sherlyn enjoys a massive fan following, who never misses out to laud her glamourous photoshoot. Whether on the red carpet or an eminent stage, the actress knows well how to raise the temperature and set it on fire.

Apart from her bold choices, the actress has always been the internet’s favourite for being a fitness enthusiast, and courtesy- her social media account she never misses out on to inspire her fans. Therefore, on the occasion of her 39th birthday, let’s take a look at her fitness videos:

Acing squats with 20 kgs of weight, Sherlyn has always urged her fans to ‘Be stronger than their excuses’. The Chameli star is very well celebrated for her fitness regime as much as she is for boldness. (Source: Instagram)

Dil Bole Hadippa actress makes sure to incorporate exercises that indulge each of her body parts in the fitness routine. (Source: Instagram)

Apart from varied exercises, Sherlyn never shies away from keeping up the versatility quotient in her fitness regime. Be it cardio, kickboxing, or yoga, she nails it all just like this Baksana pose. (Source: Instagram)

If you find that to be a pro level, then you truly need to watch her doing a phenomenal headstand, which shouts her dedication out loud. (Source: Instagram)

There is no denying that watching Sherlyn sweating it out truly motivates you to hit the gym. Thanks to the internet, the actress often shares glimpses of her gym sessions. (Source: Instagram)

