Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: Top 5 Movies of the Bold Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHERLYN CHOPRA: Sherlyn Chopra began her acting career in 2002 with the Tamil film University. Three years later, she made her Bollywood debut in 2005 in Chander Mishra’s film Time Pass. Since then, the actress has appeared in several films across multiple languages Hindu, Telugu and Tamil. Sherlyn has always been in the news, but she became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss 3. As she celebrates her 39th birthday today, February 11, here’s a look at some of her movies.

Dil Bole Hadippa!

Dil Bole Hadippa! is a film all about a young lady who disguises herself as a guy in order to join an all-male cricket team. Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor feature as lead actors in the film with Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Rakhi Sawant, and Sherlyn Chopra all appearing in supporting roles. Sherlyn plays the role of Soniya Saluja in the film. Wajah Tum Ho

Wajah Tum Ho is a 2016 criminal mystery thriller film starring Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sana Khan. Sherlyn Chopra made a cameo appearance in this film for the song “Dil Mein Chhuppa Loonga," which became popular at the time. Dosti: Friends Forever

Suneel Darshan directed Dosti: Friends Forever is a 2005 drama film starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. Sherlyn Chopra makes a brief appearance in the film as Leena Bharucha, the love interest of Bobby Deol’s character Karan. A Film by Aravind

A Film by Aravind is a Telugu mystery thriller film released in 2005, starring Rajeev Kanakala as Aravind and Sherlyn Chopra as Nirupama. Sherlyn made her Telugu debut with this film. Red Swastik

Vinod Pande directed the 2007 Hindi psychological thriller Red Swastik. Sherlyn Chopra portrays many personas in the film, which is about a serial killer who embarks on a murdering rampage and leaves the swastika mark on all of her victims.

Sherlyn Chopra has been in the headlines lately for her verbal spats with Rakhi Sawant. It all began when Sherlyn accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was also appearing on Bigg Boss 16, of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Rakhi stated that Sherlyn’s criticism is unjustified. The argument heated up as the two began to hitting out at one other for their professional choices.

