Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Watch Actress All Time Best Songs That Will Help You Relax

Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today on June 8. Actress, producer, model and entrepreneur, she is a woman who dons many hats. She won her fans over with her acting skills as well as her dancing brilliance. She started her career in the showbiz with a commercial advertisement for Limca. Ever since Shilpa stepped into Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar, she has only been charming her audiences.

One of the fittest actresses in the country, Shilpa is widely acclaimed for her superlative dancing skills. On her birthday today, let’s look at a few of Shilpa’s super hit songs.

Shut up and bounce (Dostana) - 2008

Shilpa’s memorable dance number features in Karan Johar’s film for the opening credits. However, that did not let the spotlight dim a bit. Shilpa was oozing hotness and looked at her fit best. The eye-catching looks and her breathtaking moves are still as teat to the eyes.

Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne(Film: Shool) - 1999

It’s hard to believe that a person from India - young or old - hasn’t heard this number. The foot tapping music was surely the highlight of the song but Shilpa took over the screen with her moves and how. You don’t need to be a Shilpa Shetty fan to shake a leg to this age-old hit.

Aaila re ladki mast mast (Jung) - 2000

Shilpa Shetty made one of the most popular club songs super-glamorous songs with her unmistaken charm. This song featured actor Sanjay Dutt alongside Shilpa. Their chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention and the catchy lyrics added to the popularity of this funky number.

Baras Ja (Fareb) - 2005

Shilpa Shetty shared screen space with her younger sister Shamita for the first time in the song. While the film failed to do any wonder at the box office, the sister duo set the stage on fire with their insane dance moves and glamorous avatars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KceyEdK6HOI

Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari) - 1994

Shilpa Shetty left the country speechless when she featured in the song with her co-star Akshay Kumar. Her inimitable aura in the song is hard to miss. The lead duo totally nails the hook steps and steal the show with their unmistakable chemistry. The song became massively popular and went on to become the love anthem of the year within days of its release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tO8srgcBo6w

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty!

