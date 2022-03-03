Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: From Nagin to Chaalbaaz in London, Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most prominent faces of the tinsel town, who carved her way in the film industry with all the hard work and dedication. Whether it’s about nailing serious roles in Haider and Ek Villain or acing the innumerable dance forms in movies like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D, the actress has impressed her fans on many occasions. Shraddha Kapoor, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, never misses a chance to prove her versatility in acting with her power-packed performances.

ALSO READ: Gorgeous Pictures of the Birthday Girl Shraddha Kapoor You Simply Can’t Miss!

Advertisement

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Teen Patti in 2010, in which she shared the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. But the actor came into the limelight after her role in Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013. The Mohit Suri-directorial was a super hit that has bagged 7.1 on IMDb. Today,

Shraddha is known to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and has done at least 26 films. The actress was last seen in an action-thriller film titled Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan-directorial was the sequel to Baaghi 2 and Baaghi. Shraddha shared the screen with handsome hunk Tiger Shroff and Ritesh Deshmukh in the film. Before that, Shraddha starred in Street Dancer 3D.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 35th birthday, let’s take the look at her upcoming film projects:

Nagin

Shraddha is all set to come back on the big screen with a bang. She will be seen in Vishal Furia’s directorial Nagin which is a trilogy. In the film, the actress will be playing the role of icchadhari naagin.

Chaalbaaz in London

Advertisement

The film is the remake of 1989 Chalbaaz, starring late actress Sridevi. Last year in April, Bhushan Kumar and Pankaj Parashar announced their collaboration on the film with Shraddha Kapoor in lead. The movie will reportedly feature the actress in a double role.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Advertisement

This Sameer Vidwans directorial will see Shraddha Kapoor opposite Kartik Aryan. The romantic film will be made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Luv Ranjan’s Next

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial, which will be released in March next year. The romantic comedy film, whose name is yet fixed, is under production and will also see prominent celebrities like Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Jacky Bhagnani’s next production

As per the media report, Shraddha Kapoor has signed another romantic comedy, which will be produced by Jacky Bhagnani, and she may unite with her Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.