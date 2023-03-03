Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Bollywood Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHRADDHA KAPOOR: Shraddha Kapoor, the Bollywood beauty, has been making waves in the film industry with her incredible talent and stunning looks. With an impressive lineup of upcoming movies, she is set to enthral audiences with her diverse roles and dynamic performances. Now, Shraddha is all set to push her boundaries with her latest projects. With her charm and captivating screen presence, there’s no doubt that Shraddha is all set to conquer the hearts of audiences yet again.

On the occasion of her 36th birthday, here are the latest and upcoming movies of the actress:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project. The film will hit the theatres on March 8 on the occasion of Holi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Be it the songs or storyline, fans are super excited to see a fresh pairing on screen.

Nagin

Shraddha Kapoor is expected to play the titular role in Nagin. Reportedly, the movie will be an upcoming trilogy directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Baaghi 3 (2020)

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan, which starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The film was released on March 6.

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is a dance film that starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The film was released on January 24.

Saaho (2019)

This is an action-thriller film directed by Sujeeth, which starred Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in crucial roles.

Wishing Shraddha Kapoor, a very happy birthday.

