Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Playlist of Singer’s Latest Songs

The queen of Bollywood’s music industry, Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her birthday today. The melodic diva started her singing journey at the age of 4, and today, she is one of the highest-paid singers in the industry. She never fails to create magic with her voice, some of her recent hits are:

Jab Saiyaan

Shreya’s new song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is on the lips of everyone these days. The song is featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt has given complete justice to the song, and Shreya’s mesmeric voice suits her quite well. The video has more than 56 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Chaka Chak

Chaka Chal isShreyaGhoshal’s recent song that has been featured in Aanand L Rai’s last movie Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are starring in the song. The Chaka Chak song is made under the label of T-Series and has more than 81 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Uff

Uff is Shreya Ghoshal’s song that has been made under the banner of Indie Music Label. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Shreyas Puranik. Actors Mohsin Khan and Heli Daruwala featured in the music video. The video has more than 18 million views on YouTube.

Param Sundari

ShreyaGhoshalhas a versatile voice from love songs to item songs, she can rock every genre. Param Sundari is one of her latest item songs that has been featured in the movie Mimi. The video of the song is a big hit on YouTube with more than 335 million views. The song is made under the label of Sony Music India and is picturised on Kriti Sanon.

Suna Hai

Shreya has given voice to the female version of the song Suna Hai. The song is made under the Zee Music Company, lyrics of the song are given by Rashmi Virag, Music is given by Jeet Gannguli and actors Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra are starring in the music video. The video has more than 23 million views on YouTube by far.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.