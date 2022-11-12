Happy Birthday, Shveta Salve: Lesser Known Facts About The Actress

Television actress Shveta Salve is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Since childhood, the actress was fond of acting, which led her to enter the world of television. She ruled TV shows for years. Today on Shveta’s special day, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress.

Shveta was born in Chembur, Mumbai. She studied at Loreto Convent School in Chembur. Since school, she has participated in various competitions to hone her skills in drama and dance. She has completed her graduation with a BA degree from Sophia College, Mumbai. After completing her studies, she told her family that she wanted to pursue a career in acting and later made her debut in 1998 with the TV serial Hip Hip Hurray on Zee TV. But Shveta came into the limelight after appearing in the TV show Left Right Left. Her character, Dr Ritu Mishra was loved by the viewers.

Later, Shveta appeared in many TV shows, such as Lipstick, Kitty Party and C.I.D, among others and became a household name. She also participated in several reality shows. In 2006, she participated in the first season of the famous dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and became the 1st runner-up.

Advertisement

In the year 2007, she also hosted the cricket reality series called Cricket Star.

Apart from TV shows, Shveta has also worked in Bollywood movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie, Na Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke and Lanka. In the year 2011, Shveta also did an item song in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi-starrer romantic comedy film, Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji.

Shveta is one of those actresses who was bold enough to choose unconventional roles, breaking away from the saas-bahu format in television.

On the personal front, Shveta got married on April 24, 2012, to Harmit Sethi. Later in 2016, she became the mother of a daughter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here