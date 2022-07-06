Happy Birthday Shweta Tripathi: 5 Roles That Shaped Mirzapur's Actress' Career

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHWETA TRIPATHI: Shweta Tripathi is known as the bubbly girl of B-town who made her mark in the industry with her exceptional performances. The actress who started her career with television gradually took the turn to films and then, web series. From her debut in Hindi cinema with the film Masaan to projects like Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and others, Shweta has rocked every role with her amazing acting skills. As the actress turns a year older today, let’s look at some of the best choices Shweta made that shaped her career.

Masaan

The 2015 film Masaan was a perfect example of showing the harsh reality of caste, death, and personal losses through a gripping storyline. Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial revolved around the lives of four individuals in the search of love in the midst of the dark societal truth. Shweta as Shaalu Gupta in the film received love from all corners. In addition to Shweta, the film starred Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi in the main roles.

The Trip

The web series featuring Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi, and Shweta Tripathi is a complete entertainer. Four girls taking a bachelorette trip and having a time of their life was just like the female version of Dil Chahta Hai. Shweta played the role of Ananya who is about to get married and we must say she nailed her part.

Gone Kesh

Another unconventional role which no one could have aced like Shweta was of the alopecia patient in Gone Kesh. The film was written and directed by debutante Qasim Khallow and starred Shweta, Jitendra Kumar, Deepika Amin, Vipin Sharma, and Brijendra Kala in the key roles. Shweta impressed her fans for choosing such a challenging role and received praises from all over the country.

Mirzapur

Talking of Shweta Tripathi and not adding Mirzapur to the list, will be an injustice to her acting career. The crime thriller showed Shweta in a never seen avatar. Shweta as Gajgamini Gupta (Golu) is said to be one of the best performances of her on-screen so far. Apart from Shweta, Mirzapur starred Shweta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divyendu Sharma.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2

The Amazon Prime web series created by comedian Biswa Kalyan Nath put a light on the hidden reality of the system. In the series, Shweta played the role of Dr Shreya who conducts a cataract camp in a small village but gets trapped in the corrupt system which takes her life to a different level.

