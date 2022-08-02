Happy Birthday Siddharth Roy Kapur: Lesser-known Facts and Award-winning Movies Produced by Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDHARTH ROY KAPUR: Film producer, founder and MD of Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur is a well-known personality of Indian cinema. Kapur is also the President of the Producers Guild of India. However, not much is known about his personal life and there are many lesser-known facts about him that are not known. Today, on his birthday, we are taking a look at some lesser-known facts about Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Lesser-known facts about Siddharth Roy Kapur:

1. Siddharth Roy Kapur has been the managing director of the Walt Disney Company India and UTV- Studios.

2. During his college days, Siddharth headed the Dramatics Society and also edited the annual college magazine.

3. After completing his Masters in Management, Siddharth started working as a Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble Company in Mumbai.

4. Siddharth Roy Kapur has been featured on Variety’s #Variety500Global list of the most influential persons in global entertainment for three consecutive years (2018- 2020).

5. The filmmaker has also been featured on The Economic Times Top 40 Indian Business Leaders Under 40 years of age.

6. He has also worked on the launch marketing of the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

7. It was Karan Johar who introduced Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan (his now wife) for the first time.

8. Siddharth Roy Kapur shares a great friendship with Bollywood actress Shonali Bendre.

9. He is the elder brother of actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Now, let’s take a look at some award-winning movies produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films.

Barfi

Barfi, which was directed by Anurag Basu, had Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles. The movie won several awards and was also sent to the 85th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film as India’s official entry.

The Lunchbox

Late Irrfan Khan’s award-winning movie The Lunchbox was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. Nimrat Kaur was seen as leading lady in the film. The film was released in 2013.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal was also produced by Roy Kapur Films. The Aamir Khan-starrer was screened in the Beijing International Film Festival and the BRICS festival in 2017.

Other award-winning films produced by Roy Kapur Films are Kai Po Che! and Chennai Express.

