Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Thank God to Mission Majnu, Latest and Upcoming Projects

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor, who made his debut in the 2012 release Student of The Year, over the years has won audiences with his charm and impressive performance on screen.

His portrayal of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra in Shershah earned Malhotra praises for Malhotra from audiences and critics alike. In this new year, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying a series of exciting roles on the screen.

On Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, here’s a look at some of his upcoming and latest work

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu is set to start streaming on January 20. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial revolves around the story of a RAW spy, played by Sidharth, who is on a mission to diffuse Pakistan’s attempt to make a nuclear bomb. The film stars Sidharth opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Abhinay Raj Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The film will stream on Netflix.

Yodha

In Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen along with Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani. The movie depicts the story of a soldier trying to save passengers after a terrorist hijacked a plane. However, things go haywire after the engine of this plane stops working. Yodha is set for a release in July this year.

Adal Badal

Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani will star in Adal Badal. The film will be helmed by Shershah director Vishnuvardhan and is set to feature extensive VFX and CGI work.

Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra is also set to don a uniform for Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force which will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Thank God

Siddharth Malhotra was last seen in Thank God. The film was directed by Indra Kumar. He was seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The plot revolves around a hugely indebted, egotistic real estate broker, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who dies in an accident. God gives him a second chance and tells him that he must play a “GAME OF LIFE." He will be sent back to earth if he wins the game, and to hell, if he loses.

Happy Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra!

