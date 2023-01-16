Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: These Pictures, Instagram Reels Show Actor's Deep Bond with Kiara Advani

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most popular stars in Bollywood. While fans love their on-screen pairing, their off-screen chemistry has recently become the talk of the town. Although Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not confirmed their relationship, their fandom has assumed the duo is in love. The link-up rumours of them spread like a wildfire when they started filming for Shershaah.

From taking trips together to attending each other’s film premieres all hint at them being together. Amidst dating rumours, there were reports about the duo getting married this year. While the couple has maintained their stance to refute any romantic relationship, they have surely given us couple goals. On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, let’s take a look at images and videos that depict their strong chemistry.

This picture from Kiara and Sidharth photoshoot left fans awestruck.

In this reel by Kiara Advani, Sidharth was seen giving a back hug to the actress. The reel was part of their promotion for Shershah but it went viral as soon as it was posted.

The on-screen duo couldn’t take their eyes off each other in this beautiful reel.

“Yeh Dil Maange More," wrote Kiara as they celebrated 1 year of their film Shershah.

Pictures of the actors attending the Dadasaheb Phalke International Flim Festival in 2020 also went viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were all smiles as they arrived at the airport together.

Despite their busy schedules, the duo often takes out time to spend with each other. Here, they were seen going out for a lunch.

The duo even rang in the new year together in Dubai and this picture proves their strong bond.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look cheerful in these pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

Here Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra along with Riteish Deshmukh can be seen smiling and winning hearts.

