Happy Birthday Sikandar Kher: 5 Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Versatile Actor

Actor Sikandar Kher has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with movies like 24: India, Devdas, Sooryavanshi, Woodstock Villa, Aarya and many more. Since making his acting debut in the 2008 movie Woodstock Villa, Sikandar Kher has explored a variety of genres and roles. In his career span of over a decade, Sikandar Kher has played many unconventional versatile roles. Today on October 31, the Bollywood actor turns a year older. To mark his birthday, here’s a look at Sikandar Kher’s recent and upcoming films that you could watch and look forward to.

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an action-crime thriller film that traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled under Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, and Rohit Shetty Productions. Apart from Sikandar Kher, who plays a pivotal role, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in crucial roles. The movie is set in Shetty’s cop universe.

Aarya

Sikandar Kher plays Daulat, Aarya’s father Zorawar’s (Jayant Kriplani) hit-man and trusted family aide in the hit series Aarya. He works in the shadows and is always present when there is a crisis. The actor garnered heaps of praise for his acting skills in Aarya. Apart from Sikandar, the series, created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, also stars Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar in lead roles.

Monica, O My Darling

Sikandar Kher is all set to star in the crime comedy-drama, Monica, O My Darling. The plot is said to revolve around a young man who desperately tries to make it big with the help of some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to commit the perfect murder. The movie will also star Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Monica, O My Darling will release on November 11 this year on OTT giant, Netflix.

Dukaan

Sikandar will also be seen in Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal’s directorial film, Dukaan. Apart from the actor, the movie will star Monika Panwar, Soham Majumdar and Vrajesh Hirjee in the lead roles. Although Dukaan is expected for a 2022 release, the makers have not revealed more details about the film.

Monkey Man

Sikandar Kher will make his international debut in the Dev Patel directorial, Monkey Man. The plot will revolve around a recently released ex-felon living in India who is struggling to adjust in a world of corporate greed and declining spiritual values. The film will also star Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala and Brahim Chab in pivotal roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in 2023.

