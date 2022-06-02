Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Watch Best Songs of the Dabangg Girl That Will Make You Groove

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. The Dabangg woman, who is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, has now created a name for herself in the film industry. Be it her romantic role in Lootera or her bold and confident avatar in Rowdy Rathore, the actress has surely proved her versatility over the years. Not just this, with every movie, Sonakshi has given us that one song that many still keep on their playlists.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the best songs from her films.

Sawaar Loon

This beautiful melody from Lootera sung by Monali Thakur and composed by Amit Trivedi is one of the best songs picturized on Sonakshi. Her no make-up look and sparkling eyes just made the song a visual treat.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

The song from Sonakshi’s debut film opposite Salman Khan became the love anthem of the year as soon it was out. The melodious voices of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal took the song to another level.

Radha Nachegi

After mesmerising us with her girl-next-door looks, Sonakshi proved that she can even own the dance floor with her amazing moves. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Ritu Pathak, Shabab Sabri, and Danish Sabri.

Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta

The song about the lost love is composed by Chirantann Bhatt and sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Starring Sonakshi and Akshay Kumar, the beautiful composition is from the film Boss.

Saree Ke Fall Sa

Sonakshi is a queen of peppy tracks. Dancing alongside Shahid Kapoor in this song, Sonakshi just made us all groove a bit to the amazing beats of the song.

