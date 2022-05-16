Happy Birthday Sonal Chauhan: The Intriguing Story Behind Her Bollywood Debut

Happy Birthday, Sonal Chauhan. The actress turns 35 today. Sonal made her film debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in Jannat more than a decade ago. It’s worth noting that her Bollywood debut was 14 years ago.

And, to mark her birthday, Sonal has shared a cute picture of herself. She is giving major water baby goals here.

However, apart from her interesting pictures, her maiden film too has an intriguing backstory. Sonal first emerged in Himesh Reshammiya’s Samjho Na Kuch To Samjho Na from his 2006 album Aap Kaa Surroor.

However, Sonal, landed her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jannat after filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh noticed her at a Mumbai restaurant. They exchanged phone numbers, and following a formal meeting, she was signed and started filming for the project within a week. She was cast opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Surprisingly, Sonal’s Bollywood debut film premiered on her 21st birthday. The film and soundtrack were favourably acclaimed by reviewers and the public alike, and Sonal was awarded a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Sonal then appeared in Rainbow, a Telugu film released the exact year as Jannat. She then co-starred with Shiva Rajkumar in the 2010 Kannada movie Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu, which had sequences shot at seven of the world’s wonders.

In 2019, she, like other Bollywood stars, joined the digital realm. Sonal made her digital debut with Skyfire, a sci-fi web series. Prateik Babbar, Jatin Goswami, and Jisshu Sengupta also appeared on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, with rumours circulating around Sonal being in the cast of Om Raut’s Adipurush, the actress recently made an announcement confirming the rumours.

The actress will appear in a mythological production for the first time. In addition to Adipurush, she will co-star with Akkineni Nagarjuna in The Ghost. Jacqueline Fernandes, who was meant to portray the lead, was replaced by the actress. Praveen Sattaru’s directorial debut is a high-octane action thriller.

