Happy Birthday Sonali Bendre: These Throwback Pics of the Actress Will Take You Down the Memory Lane

In the 90s, Sonali Bendre was among the top actresses and models of the Indian film industry. Sonali debuted on the big screen in 1994 with Aag, and two years later, she had her first commercial success with the 1996 action romance Diljale. The actress has a number of hit movies, which will go down in the history of Indian cinema. Even after carving a successful career in the film industry, trouble didn’t end for the actress. In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Fortunately, with the blessings of her family, friends and fans, the actress defeated the ailment and is leading a healthy life. Sonali is often seen spreading awareness about the disease. Apart from this the actress also treats her fans with some gorgeous throwback posts. From flaunting her 90s hairstyle to sharing her moves in The Humma Song, Sonali’s throwback posts will take you back in time.

Earlier this year in July, the actress had shared a still from her super hit movie Sarfarosh, wherein she played the leading lady opposite Aamir Khan. In the picture, Sonali is seen flaunting her hourglass body in a bright red dress.

90s hair has its own fan base and looks like Sonali loves them too.

In one of her flashback Friday posts, Sonali shared a clip, comprising pictures, wherein she was seen donning a Polka Dot dress with matching lip shade and big golden earrings.

“If only this wasn’t a throwback… miss the sun, sea, sand…. and of course those abs and the flowing hair,” the actress wrote while posting these jaw-dropping clicks. Once, she had also shared a picture of her 20-year-old self.

Another throwback post of Sonali proved that the vibe of OG Bollywood songs is unbeatable. On 25 years of the film Bombay, the actress had shared a dance clip from the movie, wherein she was seen grooving to The Humma Song.

Wishing the golden girl a happy birthday!

