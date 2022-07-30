Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Continue to Touch Our Hearts With Your Soulful Music

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONU NIGAM: Sonu Nigam is one of the finest and most versatile playback singers Bollywood has ever seen. He started his career in the early 1900s and has been blessing us with his melodious voice even now. The singer predominantly lends his voice to songs in Hindi and Kannada.

With his tremendous work for over three decades now, Sonu Nigam has created a special place in everyone’s hearts. He is a recipient of several accolades including two National Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer and four Popular Awards by IIFA for Best Playback Singer. He was also honoured with Padma Shri, presented to him by former President Ram Nath Kovind, this year.

As the extraordinarily gifted singer celebrates his 49th birthday today, we revisit some of his best songs from all genres.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

Undoubtedly one of the best songs of Sonu Nigam’s career, Kal Ho Naa Ho stirs a lot of emotions and brings back nostalgia. The song is filmed on Shah Rukh Khan mainly and also features Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. This movie played a huge role in making Shah Rukh Khan the superstar that he is today.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath)

Lyrics so beautifully written by Amitabh Bhattacharya matched with the perfect voice of Sonu Nigam, this song is definitely going to leave you teary-eyed.

Saathiya (Saathiya)

Lyrics penned by Gulzar, music by A.R. Rahman topped with the melodious voice of Sonu Nigam, this romantic number is a perfect track to dedicate to your lover.

Deewana (Album: Deewana)

During the initial phase of his career, Sonu Nigam had been rocking with his independent albums. One such album was Deewana and its title track remains one of the bests by the singer till date.

Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

It is hard to think of romance in Bollywood and not picture Shah Rukh and Kajol together. Suraj Hua Maddham is an iconic song featuring the pair with legendary singers Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik lending their voices to enhance the beauty of the song.

Sandese Aate Hain (Border)

Many still listen to this duet by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod and feel proud for the soldiers of our armed forces who are away from their families protecting the nation at the border.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfP5ypQzogw

Bijuriya (Album: Mausam)

The song released in 1999 is an independent creation by the singer and even after all these years, it will surely make you groove to the beats. The song is super energetic and perfectly demonstrates the versatility of Sonu Nigam.

