Happy Birthday, Sonu Sood: Know Actor's Net Worth, Properties and Cars

You must have heard the name Sonu Sood repeatedly in the last two years. The actor is now world-famous for his efforts during the covid-19 lockdown. The actor worked to bring many displaced labourers to their homes. On the actor’s birthday, let us share with you his net worth, property and assets.

Sonu has earned a lot of money by working hard in both Bollywood and Tollywood films. Along with movies, Sonu Sood’s net worth is also earned through advertisements. According to media reports, Sonu’s net worth is around Rs 131 crore which is roughly around 17 million dollars. A major source of his income is brand endorsements. He charges around Rs 2 crore for each film and owns a production house by the name of Shakti Sagar.

The actor has a magnificent house in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai. Besides, he also owns a hotel in Juhu. Sonu was also accused of tax evasion as he repeatedly came into the limelight by helping people. After this, the income tax department also searched his house. However, despite all these difficulties, Sonu continues to help people.

Advertisement

Talking about his cars, Sonu Sood reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz ML class 350 CDI which is roughly priced at Rs 66 lakhs. He also owns an Audi Q7 which costs Rs 80 lakhs and a Porsche Panama which is said to be Rs 2 crores.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was recently seen in the historical action drama Samraj Prithviraj. And he will soon be seen on screen in the upcoming movie Madha Gaja Raja. Directed and written by Sundar C, the movie also features Vishal, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here