Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Top 5 Hindi, Telugu and Kannada Movies of the Actor

Sonu Sood, also known for his philanthropic deeds is ringing in his 49th birthday this year. He is an actor par excellence and someone who knows how to make a mark with each and every role that he plays onscreen. A self-made actor who did his first Hindi film Shaheed-E-Azam released in May 2002, completed about twenty years in the industry.

He has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. From showcasing his acting prowess in epic historical drama films like Jodhaa Akbar to treating us to different negative roles, Sonu has always performed with utmost sincerity onscreen. Apart from this, he also garnered a lot of limelight for his philanthropic deeds during the pandemic. On his birthday, let’s go through some of his best films.

Dabangg (2010)

Let’s hit the list with this one. Sonu Sood played Cheddi Singh – the antagonist - in the movie and let’s admit that he pulled off well. Besides impressing us with his chiseled body throughout the film, Sonu also aced the negative role. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

You get to see Sonu Sood sporting a different avatar altogether in this film. The actor played Aishwarya Rai’s (Jodha) brother Sujamal. He essayed the role and won appreciation from his fans. The 16th-century love story featuring Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor, Akbar and Aishwarya Rai as Jodha, really showed how Sonu enjoys working in the world of historical dramas. Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

Sonu Sood also worked in the 2011 Indian Hindi-language action-comedy film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh – Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap. Seeing him playing the cop in the film was one fantastic experience. Julayi (Telugu 2012)

Sonu Sood has also entertained people with certain Telugu films. He played another classic negative role in ‘Guruji’ Trivikram Srinivas’ action-comedy Julayi. In the film, Sonu was seen as a thug who teams up with an unlikely ally for a bank robbery. The commercial success was remade in Tamil as Saagasam. Vishnuvardhana (Kannada, 2011)

Sonu Sood did not leave a stone unturned to explore his acting side. He impressed his fans through a Kannada film as well – Vishnuvardhana. Pon Kumaran directorial featured Sonu as a goon. The story plot is all about how things unfold after the protagonist steals a phone belonging to the goon.

We wish you a very Happy Birthday, Sonu Sood!

