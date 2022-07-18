HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUKHWINDER SINGH: Chaiyya Chaiyya singer Sukhwinder Singh who made us groove to his peppy numbers has turned a year older today. From Hindi songs to Telegu melodies, Sukhwinder has donned the crown of the most versatile Indian playback singer in the industry. Sukhwinder made his first Bollywood break with the song Aaja Sanam from the film Khilaaf.

The internationally acclaimed singer has been honoured with Filmfare Award, Screen Award, Zee Cine Award and more for Best Playback Singer, multiple times. On the occasion of the singer’s 51st Birthday, let’s dive into the singer’s latest Hindi songs:

Shamshera

The title track of Shamshera is a celebration of guts and tenacity, and Sukhwinder has masterfully moulded his voice to reflect the characteristics of the lead character, which is performed by Ranbir Kapoor. Tumbe Te Zumba

The upbeat sounds of the song will make you want to groove right away. The song from the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui features Ayushmann Khurrana as a fitness instructor and Vaani Kapoor as a Zumba instructor. Sukhwinder Singh did justice to this song with his melodious voice. Thaan Liya

This song from Dasvi depicts the determination of AB Gangaram Chaudhary, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, to pass the exam. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Tanishkaa Sanghvi. Chammo

This melodious song sung by Sukhwinder Singh is from the movie Housefull 4. This beautiful song shows three couples declaring their love for one another. Sukhwinder Singh evoking and intense performance in this song will leave you overjoyed.

