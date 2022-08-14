Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: Singer’s Foot Tapping Numbers to Add to Your Playlist

Sunidhi Chauhan has given the film industry several chartbuster songs over the years. Known for her distinctive voice and versatility of songs she has sung, Sunidhi Chauhan is a talent we cannot deny, and a force to reckon with. The 90’s kids especially have grown up by listening to her songs and have a special place for the iconic singer in their hearts. All of us might have at least one song in our playlist which is sung in her melodious voice.

We have compiled the singer’s best songs for you on the occasion of her birthday.

Advertisement

‘Aa Zara’ from Murder 2

There are portions in the song where the singer has managed to carry off high notes very smoothly. One cannot help but get impressed by her range of notes. ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ from Dhoom 2

When this song was launched, it topped every chart, was on every music channel, and became an instant hit. No wonder Sunidhi’s voice worked its charm to make the song even more appealing. ‘Mann Saat Samundar/Sajna Ve Sajna’ from Chameli

This is one of Sunidhi’s classic evergreen songs and any list of the singer’s songs without this track is incomplete. ‘Dance Pe Chance’ from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

This song broke the internet within a few hours of its release. It catapulted Anushka Sharma to be a successful mainstream Bollywood actress and was a super hit. ‘Shut Up & Bounce’ from Dostana

This peppy score from the super successful movie Dostana will make you want to groove to its tunes right away. ‘Chhaliya’ from Tashan

for its teasing tone, this song proves that Sunidhi can sing any genre and nothing is ‘too difficult’ for her. ‘Lae Dooba’ from Aiyaari

A soft composition, this soothing song will calm down your nerves if you’re looking for an escape from the high-octane numbers out there. ‘Bhaage Re Mann’ from Chameli

Written by Irshad Kamil, this soulful rendition from Sunidhi is a must-have in your playlist.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here