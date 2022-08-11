Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Marakkar to Mosagallu, Latest Movies of the Actor That You Must Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNIEL SHETTY: Be it Dev in Dhakan or Ghanshyam in Hera Pheri, actor Suniel Shetty has played several unconventional roles on the silver screens that cannot be easily forgotten. Although the star has stayed away from Bollywood for quite a few years now, he has successfully forayed into the South film industry by playing versatile roles. Today, the prolific star is celebrating his 61st birthday. To mark the special occasion, here we have compiled a list of his latest releases that should be on your movie list.

Ghani

Actor Suniel Shetty played the role of Vijendra Sinha in this sports drama film helmed by Kiran Korrapati. The Telugu flick stars Varun Tej in the lead role along with Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, and Upendra in pivotal roles. The plot of the Ghani revolves around the life of a disgraced boxer who promises to pursue his father’s passion to avenge his humiliation. However, trouble arises when his mother opposes his decision and their relationship turns sour. Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea

Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea is a Malayalam epic period war film that was released in 2021. Set against the backdrop of the 16th century Calicut, the movie features Suniel Shetty as Chandroth Panicker. Marrakkar chronicles the life of the fleet admiral of Zamorin namely Muhammad Ali. The movie was shot simultaneously in Tamil and also features Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. Mosagallu

Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is a techno-thriller starring Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra in significant roles. Shetty plays the role of ACP Kumar in this movie which is based on a true series of incidents involving a call center scam of Rs 2,800 crore that shook the Indian IT industry. Darbar

Featuring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Suniel Shetty, Darbar is a Tamil action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Aaditya Arunasalam, the commissioner of Mumbai Police, who wants to eradicate prostitution and drug trafficking from the city. But destiny takes a sudden twist when he discovers a heinous secret of the underworld. Pailwaan

Released in 2019, Pailwaan is a Kannada sports masala starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Suniel Shetty, and Aakanksha Singh in the lead roles. Directed by S Krishna, the story highlights the life of an orphan namely Krishna who is raised by the owner of a gym. Krishna rises to fame in the world of wrestling until his love life creates a massive conflict with his mentor.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here