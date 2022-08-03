Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Did You Know TV's Gutthi Started His Career as an RJ?

Ace-comedian and actor Sunil Grover has won many hearts and made us laugh with our clutching stomachs with his witty comic timings. He puts his soul into every character he has played. Famous for his TV characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in Comedy Night With Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show, respectively, he has clocked around two decades in the Entertainment business.

Sunil rose to fame with his role as Gutthi and made a place in the hearts of many and soon became the household name.

Sunil has played crucial roles in many films, like Bharat, in which he portrayed the role of Salman Khan’s best friend and was applauded for his impeccable performance. He has stunned the audience as he mastered the serious role in the Web series Tandav.

The actor turns 45 this year on August 03. To mark his birthday let’s share some unknown facts about the comedian.

Sunil Grover was born in Sirsa, Haryana. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from Guru Nanak College and a Master’s degree in Theatre from Chandigarh University. The comedian started his career as an RJ for Radio Mirchi. He played Sudarshan aka Sud and hosted the show Hansi Ke Phuware. Sunil began his journey as a comedian with veteran actor Jaspal Bhatti in Full Tension which was aired on DD National in 1995. Before climbing the success stairs, the actor played a small role in the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Sunil Grover once revealed that the iconic character, Gutthi was actually inspired by one of his classmates. Sunil also walked the ramp like a pro for Mandira Bedi and sported the saree collection in Guthi style. He made his TV debut with Chala Lallan Hero Banne. He was also the ambassador of Filmy Channel for some time.

