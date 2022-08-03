Happy Birthday, Sunil Grover: How The Comedian Started His Life With Rs 500 In Mumbai

Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover is a household name for his characters Guthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. He is one of the best comedians in Hindi cinema and created a special place in the hearts of the audience with his impeccable performance and witty comic timings. The actor, who grew to fame with Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, turns 45 today.

Even after the fallout with Kapil, the actor has been in the headlines with his films and web series. The actor was lauded for his performance in Salmaan Khan-starrer Bharat. He stunned the audience with his serious role in Amazon Prime’s Tandav.

The actor, who completed his education in Haryana and holds a master’s degree in theatres, came to Mumbai to make a name in the entertainment business. The journey wasn’t without struggles. Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sunil revealed that when he came to Mumbai, he had no job and used to live in a posh area. Eventually, he got a job with a salary of Rs 500.

Advertisement

Sunil worked in a bank before bagging a job in Radio Mirchi. From there, there’s been no looking back. The comedian’s net worth is around Rs 21 crore. It is also reported that Sunil earns around 30 lakh per month. His association with many brands makes him earn around one crore from endorsements. It’s also said that Sunil’s remuneration for each film is about Rs 50 lakh. He bought a house in Mumbai in 2013 and it’s worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Advertisement

Earlier in February, Sunil suffered a heart attack and underwent heart surgery. As to the Times of India, the actor has recovered well and had to undergo four bypass surgeries, as confirmed by the doctor who treated him at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently starring in India’s Laughter Challenge portraying his iconic roles and winning the hearts of the audience.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here