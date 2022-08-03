Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Latest Movies, Web Series of the Comedian

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNIL GROVER: Gutthi aka Dr Mashoor Gulati aka our beloved Sunil Grover enjoys a huge fan following. Having started his career with Radio Mirchi’s popular show Hansi Ke Phuware With Sud to bagging Bollywood and OTT projects, Sunil proved that he is much more than a comedian next door. While Radio Mirchi listeners were well versed with Sunil, it was only after his stint in Comedy Nights With Kapil that the comedian got nationwide popularity.

His characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati have been etched in the hearts of the audience. Not many know Sunil also has a master’s degree in theatre from the University of Punjab. He kickstarted his acting career with small roles in Bollywood movies like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha.

Advertisement

However, the actor today is eligible to carry the load of the film on his shoulders. And even if he is sharing the big screen with Bollywood stalwarts, you cannot go by ignoring his stupendous performance. On his 45th birthday, let’s look at Sunil Grover’s latest films and web series.

Sunflower (2021)

Starring in the murder mystery directed by Vikas Bahl, Sunil played Sonu Singh, who was a simpleton man who turns out to be a suspect in a murder. The murder happens in a housing society in Mumbai named Sunflower. Released on June 10, 2021, the web series is streaming on ZEE5. Tandav (2021)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this political drama brings Sunil as Gurpal Chauhan with Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap. The film portrays Sunil’s character working behind the curtain to accomplish the plans of Samar Pratap. It is right to say that Sunil broke his long-standing image of just a comedian with Tandav. Released on Jan 15, 2021, the show is streaming on Amazon Prime. LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse (2021)

LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse is a humorous reality show starring popular stand-up comedians including Sunil. Directed by Jahnvi Obhan and Utsav Chatterjee and hosted by popular Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, LOL was released on Apr 30, 2021. You can watch this 6-hour-long dose of pure entertainment on Amazon Prime Video. Next, Sunil will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawaan, which is slated to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here