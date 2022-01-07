Happy Birthday Supriya Pathak: Five Iconic Roles by the Versatile Actress

Supriya Pathak is one of the finest gems of the television and film industry. Daughter of veteran actor-director Dina Pathak and sister of Ratna Pathak, Supriya was considered as the girl next door, at a time when beauty and glamour were the parameters to judge an actress. From Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug to Rashmi Rocket, Supriya has come a very long way in the entertainment industry. She has given a number of phenomenal performances and on her 61st birthday, let’s revisit some of them.

Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

After playing a bunch of supporting roles in Bollywood, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shahenshah in 1988 was her last attempt at films. She drifted to television and it proved to be a good move for her career. As Neelu Nanavati in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Supriya became a household name.

Khichdi

We can never forget the hilarious Hansa Parekh of Khichdi. It is one of the most iconic roles in the history of Indian television. As Hansa, Supriya showcased her excellent comic timing, and won the praises of the audience. Her fan base soared, and it gave a massive flight to her acting career.

Wake Up Sid

Though she was never able to become a leading actress, Supriya bagged a number of awards for her performance in different genres. After being hailed for her contribution, Supriya turned to the film industry and this time her luck did work. In the Ayan Mukherjee-directorial Wake Up Sid, Supriya played the role of a concerned and loving mother. The mothers were of course able to resonate with her character but her acting chops won over the audience altogether.

Khichdi: The Movie

Khichdi: The Movie is a 2010 comedy film, based on the famous TV serial with the same name. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Supriya reprised her role as Hansa and she nailed it once again. Despite the viewers having already watched the TV show, Supriya’s acting did not appear repetitive.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is a Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer romantic drama released in 2013. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Supriya in a negative character. In a film where two popular actors were in the lead, Supriya managed to grab the limelight. Her performance in the film also got her an award.

This is not it, Supriya’s hit performances cannot be completed without Mausam, Delhi 6, Shanghai, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Bobby Jasoos, Rashmi Rocket, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

