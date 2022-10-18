Happy Birthday Swapnil Joshi: Duniyadari to Luv Kush, Versatile Actor's Notable TV Shows and Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWAPNIL JOSHI: Swapnil Joshi became a household name with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 top-rated Shri Krishna. Since then, the actor has played a variety of roles in the big screen proving his mettle. The actor has worked both in Hindi and Marathi languages. As he celebrates his 45th birthday today, October 15, we have curated a list of some of Swapnil Joshi’s notable movies and TV shows that you should add to your watchlist.

Duniyadari

Helmed by Sanjay Jadhav, Duniyadari is based on the novel penned by Suhas Shirvalkar. Starring Swapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the life of Shreyas, played by Swapnil, and his college friends.

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai

Released back in 2010, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai features Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve in the lead roles. The story revolves around the life of a young man and woman who belong to different cities and are complete opposites of each other. However, their competitive nature ends up bringing them closer. Such was the success of the film, that the makers decided to make two more sequels of the film.

Mogra Phulaalaa

Directed by Shrabani Deodhar, Mogra Phulaalaa features Swapnil Joshi, Neena Kulkarni, Sai Deodhar, and Chandrakant Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the life of a possessive mother whose devoted son changes upon meeting the woman of his life.

Luv Kush

Luv Kush, which was originally called Uttar Ramayan, ran on Indian television from 1988 to 1989. Directed by Ramanand Sagar, the mythological show is based on the last book of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, Uttara Kanda. It follows the coronation of Lord Rama back in Ayodhya further focusing on the birth and life of his twin sons Kush and Lav. Actor Swapnil Joshi rose to fame for playing the role of Kush in the television show.

Tu Tevha Tashi

Swapnil Joshi currently plays the lead role of Saurabh Vishnupant Patwardhan in the ongoing Marathi soap opera Tu Tevha Tashi. The story follows the life of two individuals in their mid-40s who have achieved wealth and success in their lives but all they want is love.

