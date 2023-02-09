Kannada actress Swetha Changappa is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. The diva embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry with the daily soap Sumathi in 2003. But she shot to prominence and garnered a massive fan following from all quarters with the iconic Kannada serials, Arundhathi and Kadambari. This space articulates the journey of Swetha in the showbiz world, where she has received accolades for almost every project done to date.

Not much is known about Swetha’s childhood, except the fact that she was born on February 9, 1987, in Somwarpet, Kodagu district of Karnataka. Her career trajectory saw an upward trend after the success of Kadambari. Touted to be one of the very first shows which was based exclusively on the life of women, this daily soap was a stellar success amongst the audience. The serial described how women have the strength to overcome every problem and emerge as a winner in life.

Swetha’s successful stint as an actress didn’t stop there. She once again proved her acting credentials in Arundhathi, which was based on the subject of reincarnation. Audiences who were used to watching daily soaps based on a fixed template were quite fascinated with a fresh subject. Arundhathi gradually garnered massive viewership. Shwetha played the lead role in it and was extremely delighted when the producers decided to telecast it again during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In an exclusive chat with E Times TV, Swetha once said that all the characters she portrayed in the show were contrasting with one another. The Kannada diva talked about two kinds of challenges she had to face throughout the shooting. The first one was about infusing variations in performance, as she had to swap between the characters constantly. The second challenge was the change in costumes, especially in those shots which had both characters. Swetha said that she had to be quick in changing the costume because the entire team would be waiting for her.

Swetha kept a foot forward when it came to anchoring as well. Her hosting skills have been received with a lot of applause in shows like Jodi No 1 and Dance Dance Juniors, a popular Kannada dance reality show that aired in 2017.

