Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Shabaash Mithu to Dunki, Check Out Latest and Upcoming Movies of Haseen Dillruba Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAAPSEE PANNU: Unafraid of taking up challenging and largely unconventional roles, Taapsee Pannu has paved the way for female actresses to portray strong characters on screen. She made her Bollywood debut in David Dhawan’s directorial Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and also featured in three Telugu films Gundello Godari, Shadow and Sahasam in the same year. Over the years, she appeared in many films like Blurr, Pink, and Thappad and worked tirelessly to diversify the way women are represented in society.

In 2016, Taapsee’s movie Pink bagged the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues. Apart from her jaw-dropping acting skills, she persistently pushes the envelope when it comes to her appearances at various events.

Today, Bollywood’s Haseen Dillruba turned a year older, and we cannot wait to watch her on the big screen again. To mark her birthday, let’s visit her latest and upcoming movies.

Dunki

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has signed up Taapsee Pannu for Dunki along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As per several reports, Dunki will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. Earlier, Taapsee in an interview had said that getting an opportunity to work in a Shah Rukh Khan-led film is a personal achievement for her. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will hit theatres in December 2023. Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu stepped in the shoes of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj for this film. She portrayed the role of Mithali, who has now retired from all forms of international cricket, in the Srijit Mukherji-directed film. The actress earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Shabaash Mithu was released in theatres on 15th July. Dobaaraa

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial set to release on August 19 will see Taapsee Pannu in lead. Prior to its theatrical release, this time-travel drama will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival 2022 (LIFF 2022). In this spine-chilling movie, Taapsee Pannu plays a woman, who connects with a boy, who ‘died’ 26 years ago. Dobaaraa is the first film to be produced under Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms’ Cult Movies. Thappad

Taapsee Pannu’s film was a Thappad in the face of misogyny. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film showed Taapsee Pannu refusing to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love. Taapsee garnered immense praise for her strong role. Pavail Gulati played the role of her husband in the film. Looop Lapeta

Starring Taapsee, this quirky film is a take on new-age romance. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta shows a sticky ride where a girlfriend (Taapsee) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. If you missed watching this film, call a friend, grab your popcorn and log in to Netflix. Haseen Dillruba

What a murder mystery! Directed by Vinil Mathew, this nail-biting story features Taapsee alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane who indulge in a game of love, lust, deceit and murder. We bet, Haseen Dillruba will keep you hooked to the screens. Produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Production and T-Series, this film is available on Netflix to watch.

We wish Taapsee Pannu a very Happy Birthday!

