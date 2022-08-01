Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu: Interesting Facts About The Actress

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has proved her acting skills from South to Bollywood, has turned a year older today. She has delivered some back-to-back powerful performances in films like Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Mulk, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, Thaapad, Haseena Dilruba, and many more.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s comedy Chashme Baddoor, turned 35 today. On her special day, let us know some interesting things about Taapsee Pannu.

The actress was born in Delhi in the year 1987. She completed her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. She did her further studies in Computer Science Engineering.

She even worked as a software engineer and developed an app called Font Swap during her college days. After completing her studies in computer science, the actress decided to opt for modelling.

Taapsee turned into a model in 2008. Apart from acting and software engineering, actress Pannu also likes sports. She has his badminton team Pune 7. His team has also participated in the Premier Badminton League. Its coach was Mathias Boe.

Apart from this, the actress was also placed on the Forbes list in 2018 at the 67th position. His income was stated to be 15.48 crores.

Taapsee, who has worked in films like Pink and Haseen Dilruba, is also affectionately called Maggie at home. The reason for this is also very interesting. She is also called Maggi in the house because of her curly hair.

Taapsee has also learned Kathak and Bharatnatyam from the fourth grade.

Let us tell you that Taapsee Pannu participated in many beauty pageants after coming to modelling. The actress also won many crowns during this period. She also won the title of Femina Miss Fresh Face and Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin. She later also participated in Channel V Get Gorgeous pageant.

Apart from this, Taapsee also runs her own wedding planner event company. Its name is Wedding Factory. She has two partners; one of them is her sister Shagun.

On the work front, this actress has several movies, including Bluur and Dunki, lined up. She will next be seen in director Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Dobaaraa. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles and its screenplay is penned by Nihit Bhave.

