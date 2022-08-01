Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Times When Her Savage Replies Won Hearts of The Netizens

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAAPSEE PANNU: Within a career span of over a decade, actress Taapsee Pannu has portrayed several critically acclaimed women-oriented roles on the big screens. Not only on the celluloid but Pannu is also known for voicing her opinions tirelessly on social media.

From pay disparity to facing gender-based stereotypes, Taapsee Pannu has time and again shed light on matters that need to be told. Apart from this, Pannu is famous for giving epic responses to online trolls and facing hate with quiet elegance.

Advertisement

On the special occasion of her birthday, here we have compiled a few savage replies of Pannu that took social media by storm.

Fearless response to Kangana Ranaut’s B-Grade comment

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter dispute was an event that the Hindi film industry had never witnessed before. In one of her previous media interactions, while venting her rage on ‘nepotism gang’ and ‘movie mafia’. The Queen actor said that B-grade actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

The comment did not go down well with Taapsee Pannu and she took to Twitter to give a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets. She wrote, “Hi Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, someone is really concerned about our bills and our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlighting personal dig in Haseen Dillruba review

After the release of Haseen Dillruba, a critic who took a personal dig at Taapsee Pannu in their film review earned a quick response from the star herself. She tweeted, “Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn and improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller". Post this, Taapsee Pannu was also trolled for re-sharing a tweet with abusive language directed at the film critic. She shut down all the criticism aimed at her in the tweet below:

Response to ‘Mard Ki Body wali’ comment

After the release of Rashami Rocket posters, Taapsee Pannu was body-shamed for her muscular avatar. One of the troll even tweeted, “Ye mard wali body sirf Taapsee Pannu ki ho sakti hai (This man-like body can only be of Taapsee Pannu)". To this the actress responded:

Taapsee Pannu hits back at ‘Sasti Maal’ comment

The Mission Mangal star is known to give epic replies to trolls and when a user called her ‘sasti maal’, she did not wait for a single moment to tackle the situation. In a now-deleted tweet, a user said “Apni car de de pannu…sab kaam twitter per hi karegi…baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se. (lend them your car Pannu. Will you do all your work on Twitter?" Pannu clapped back saying:

Savage reply to a hate comment on DM

When a troll slid in her DM with an atrocious message by calling her a ‘faltu heroine’, Taapsee shared the screenshot of their conversation online. The screenshot included a savage reply from Pannu about how she has ‘raised her standards’ and that’s what the sender of the hate comment also needs to do.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here