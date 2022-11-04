Happy Birthday Tabu: Actress’ Latest and Upcoming Movies That You Must Add to Your Watch List

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TABU: Tabu is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She’s worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, and usually leaves the audience with a performance that is hard to get over. In 2011, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of arts.

Tabu’s first known role was as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan. She has a number of accolades to her name, including two National Film Awards for Best Actress and over 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics). Tabu has always portrayed intriguing characters, and her work has garnered her a huge fan following.

On Tabu’s birthday, here are the actress’ recent and upcoming films that you must watch:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The 2022 horror comedy not only performed well at the box office but also left us wanting to see more of Tabu. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the primary roles, Tabu’s Manjulika was definitely the highlight of this sequel. Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama that is a remake of the 2010 Argentine comedy Igualita a mí. The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F and Kubbra Sait, was directed by Nitin Kakkar. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The Telugu film stars Allu Arjun, Tabu and Pooja Hegde. It received a positive response from critics, specifically for the performances. A Hindi remake of the film is also under production. Khufiya

This is an upcoming neo-noir spy thriller that will star Tabu in the lead role. Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. Drishyam 2

The sequel to the much-loved Drishyam is one of Tabu’s upcoming films, It is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The crime-thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the primary roles. Bholaa

Also starring Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, this upcoming film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The film is also directed by Devgn who has earlier directed U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). Kuttey

Tabu co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra in this film. It will be directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

